Kazakhstan’s flour hits US shelves for first time through Amazon deal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 18. Kazakhstan has made a breakthrough step in expanding food exports to the American market, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Trade and Integration.

The first batches are already being sold on Amazon. Fifty tons of wheat flour for the Eurasian Legacy brand have been delivered to New York.

“This is the first major export case implemented under the new strategy for promoting national goods in the US. Going forward, with the support of the unified export development operator QazTrade under the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, it is planned to increase shipments to more than 100 tons of flour monthly. The product is already available on the largest online platforms, Amazon and Walmart, and is also presented in several American bakeries,” the statement says.

On Amazon, it sells for $14.50 per 1.36 kg package. The packaging states the origin as “Product of Kazakhstan,” which enhances the recognition of the “Made in Kazakhstan” brand among American consumers and builds Kazakhstan’s image as a supplier of quality and environmentally friendly products.

In addition to online sales, negotiations are already underway to supply flour to restaurants, cafes, and local food chains. The possibility of entering major American retail chains Costco, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe’s is also being considered, QazTrade notes.

“We are not limited to flour only. Buckwheat, granola, talkan (toasted flour), chocolate, and cocoa have already been introduced in the US, and partners in New York, Chicago, and Washington have had the opportunity to personally verify their quality. A logical next step will be a business mission of Kazakh producers to these cities. This is a chance not only to strengthen ties with partners but also to occupy a niche in the HoReCa segment, which values natural and authentic products,” commented the CEO of QazTrade Aitmukhammad Aldazharov.

Meanwhile, if permanent contracts are concluded, it is planned to organize regular shipments of more than 100 tons of flour monthly. This will allow Kazakhstan to occupy a significant niche in the US grain market, where there is traditionally high demand for natural and certified products.