IGB operator reveals total gas supplies in January-August 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. In August 2025, the total volume of gas transported through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) in the direction Greece to Bulgaria was 888 790.92 MWh, ICGB, the project operator, told Trend.

"For the period January 2025 to August 2025, the volume of gas transported through IGB was 6 737 566.58 MWh in the direction Greece to Bulgaria," said the company.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora.

The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year.