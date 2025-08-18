KazMunayGas talks up oil supplies to Azerbaijan and Europe for 7M2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas continued active transportation of oil in the first half of 2025, including deliveries to Azerbaijan. This was stated by the company's Chairman of the Board, Khassenov Askhat at a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register