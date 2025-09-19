Türkiye's Trabzon eager to deepen cooperation with Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 19. The Turkish province of Trabzon has expressed interest in expanding its cooperation with Tajikistan across multiple sectors, Governor of the province, Aziz Yildirim said during a meeting with Tajikistan's Ambassador to Türkiye, Sodiq Imom, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The governor affirmed Trabzon’s readiness to support joint initiatives aimed at enhancing economic ties and promoting humanitarian dialogue.

The sides engaged in a discussion focused on strengthening regional cooperation between Tajikistan and Türkiye. Particular attention was given to opportunities for boosting trade and economic collaboration, fostering cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and encouraging business-to-business engagement between entrepreneurs from both countries.

According to the Statistical Agency of Tajikistan, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Türkiye totaled $215.6 million from January through July 2025, which is a 2.4 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.