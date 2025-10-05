Uzbekistan, Tajikistan presidents discuss issues of expanding multifaceted partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, the Uzbek presidential press service says, Trend reports.

According to information, during the telephone conversation, Shavkat Mirziyoyev warmly congratulated Emomali Rahmon on his birthday, sincerely wishing him good health, family happiness, well-being, and further prosperity for the people of brotherly Tajikistan.

The press service reported that Mirziyoyev particularly noted the role of the President of Tajikistan in strengthening independence, ensuring sustainable development, and enhancing the country's international prestige, and also emphasized his personal contribution to strengthening Uzbek-Tajik relations of friendship, good-neighborliness, and alliance.

"Current issues related to the further expansion of multifaceted partnership in the context of implementing high-level agreements were discussed. Particular attention was paid to continuing joint work to develop a new agenda for practical cooperation, covering priority areas such as trade, industrial cooperation, transport, energy, agriculture, tourism, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges. The schedule and agenda of upcoming high-level bilateral and multilateral events planned in our countries were also discussed," the report says.