Iranian President heads to Qatar for urgent regional talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15.​ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Qatar on September 15, Trend reports via the Iranian President’s official information portal.

According to information, Pezeshkian will participate in an extraordinary meeting of heads of state from Arab and Islamic countries.

During the summit, he is expected to present Iran’s position on the ongoing regional developments. The visit will also include bilateral meetings and discussions with leaders from several other countries.

The extraordinary session of Arab and Islamic heads of state has been convened in response to Israel’s recent attack on Qatar.

