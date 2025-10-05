Georgia’s Interior Ministry to identify those involved in Presidential Residence incident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs intends to take urgent measures to search for individuals who attempted to enter the presidential residence on October 4 following the local elections, the ministry says in a statement, Trend reports.

"As the public is aware, a rally aimed at overthrowing the government took place yesterday. The rally subsequently became illegal, prompting the Ministry of Internal Affairs to take appropriate action," the statement says.

It is noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia will take all necessary measures today and in the coming days to identify those who violated the law.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs believes that any mass events that may occur in the near future will be a continuation of the previous attempt to disrupt stability, and therefore measures will be taken to prevent threats to public order and security.