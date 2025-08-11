Washington agreement is historic step towards long-term peace in South Caucasus - Turkish President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The agreement reached during the meeting in Washington on August 8 with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the U.S. marks a landmark step towards long-term peace in the South Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a briefing on the outcomes of a government meeting in Ankara on August 11, Trend reports.

Turkish President emphasized that a new stage in the region’s development began with the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the long-term Armenian occupation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also welcomed the lifting of restrictions regarding Azerbaijan.

"I conveyed the satisfaction of the Turkish side to my brother, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. I emphasized that Türkiye will always stand by Azerbaijan," the head of state said, adding that he discussed this issue during his conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today.

According to the Turkish President, with the establishment of peace in the region, road and rail links will be restored, border crossings will be opened, and obstacles to free trade will be removed, which meets the interests of all regional states.

President Erdogan assured that Ankara will continue its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.