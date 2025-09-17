Nearly 300 media outlets to cover Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Nearly 300 local and international media representatives are covering the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, which will take place from September 19–21, Trend reports.

Among them are globally renowned outlets such as Netflix, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Sky Sports, Motorsport.com,CANAL+, ESPN Disney Latin, and Associated Press. Their presence will ensure that the thrill and excitement of the Baku race will be shared with audiences worldwide throughout the three-day event.

The Media Centre, established by the race promoter Baku City Circuit Operations Company, is already open to journalists. With a capacity of 450, the centre is fully equipped with modern technical facilities, offering a comfortable and functional working environment for the press. In addition to accreditation services, it provides high-speed internet, dedicated workstations, technical support for live broadcasts, as well as a fully fitted hall for press conferences.

Operating from Wednesday onwards, the Media Centre ensures that both local and international journalists can swiftly access information, prepare reports, and deliver the story of the race to audiences across the globe. Built in full compliance with the highest international standards and the requirements of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the Media Centre stands as a benchmark for media infrastructure at major sporting events worldwide.

Year after year, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is followed with great interest on a global scale. In 2024 alone, 86 million viewers followed the race live, while more than 3.9 billion people across various platforms engaged with the Baku Grand Prix. With the track’s thrilling atmosphere, intense sporting battles, and wide international media participation, the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is also expected to make a powerful global impact.