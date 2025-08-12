President Trump committed to establishing longstanding peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. President Donald Trump is committed to establishing longstanding peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce at a briefing, Trendreports.

"What the world knows is that he [President Trump - ed.] is committed to longstanding, durable peace between countries, regardless of how long the conflicts have lasted or the hostilities lasted. And that commitment, as we've also seen, he's a realist. It's based in diplomacy. But he'll do what he needs to do to make the most of being the President of the United States and stopping the wars," she said.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day in Washington, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).