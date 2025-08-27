Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Syria agree on direct cultural cooperation

Politics Materials 27 August 2025 09:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Syria agree on direct cultural cooperation
Photo: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Syria / "X"

Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Azerbaijan’s chargé d’affaires in Damascus, Elnur Shahhuseynov, met with the Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mohammad Yasin Saleh, the publication of the Azerbaijani Embassy of Azerbaijan on X said, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on reviving cultural ties between the two countries.

“The revival of cultural relations between the two friendly nations, Azerbaijan and Syria, is an important step toward bridging a 12-year gap.

Together with the Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mohammad Yasin Saleh, we agreed to establish direct contact between our Ministries of Culture to accelerate the implementation of projects and constructive initiatives that will bring our peoples even closer,” the embassy stated.

