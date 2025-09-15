Azerbaijani FM delivers speech at Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. On September 15, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov attended and delivered a speech at the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in the capital of the State of Qatar, Doha, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the speech it was noted that the recent air attack on Qatar is of deep concern, support was expressed for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar. The Minister called for not aggravating tensions, adhering to the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The mediation efforts of Qatar to overcome the current situation in the Gaza region were highly appreciated, the need to resume negotiations between the parties and achieve a permanent ceasefire was emphasized. In general, in the context of the Palestinian issue, it was once again emphasized that our country supports a solution based on the principle of "two states", in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

In addition to peaceful initiatives to resolve the crisis in the region, the importance of efforts to provide humanitarian aid was noted. In this context, it was noted that, in continuation of the support provided by Azerbaijan to the brotherly Palestinian people in previous years, humanitarian aid in the amount of 2 million US dollars has been allocated since 2023, since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict. In addition, it was noted in the speech that our country has implemented projects to support Palestine in the fields of education and health care.