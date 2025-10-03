Copenhagen Summit showcases Azerbaijan's growing influence and global leadership vision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the prestigious 7th Summit of the European Political Community held in Copenhagen, Denmark, was another confirmation of Azerbaijan's growing influence and strategic position both in the region and in Europe, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the summit has turned into a key stage for hashing out strategic matters that hold significant weight for the continent.

"During his visit to Copenhagen, President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Council of the European Union Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The topics of discussion included the results of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia achieved in Washington, the role of Azerbaijan in Europe's energy security, and projects in the field of transport logistics. Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schofla, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and President of Moldova Maia Sandu and discussed many issues.

The meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and President of France Emmanuel Macron is of particular interest. At one time, the French authorities were conducting a smear campaign against our country. Now, the French President congratulates Azerbaijan on the steps taken towards peace, showing that Paris is interested in supporting the peace process in the region. Because Azerbaijan never acts under someone's dictates. It goes to the end in its just struggle and proves that it is right," he said.

Garayev noted that the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen on October 2 is a significant leap forward in the quest to smooth over Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

"The parties' reaffirmation of their commitment to the agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit demonstrates the political will to continue the peace process. The discussion of transport and communication projects and infrastructure issues lays the foundation for future regional cooperation. The agreement on solidarity and confidence-building measures in the position regarding the OSCE Minsk Group demonstrates the parties' preference for practical and forward-looking dialogue.

The European Political Community initiative aims to strengthen political dialogue between European countries and increase cooperation aimed at ensuring stability and security on the continent. Energy security, conflict resolution, transport and logistics relations, and strengthening democratic institutions occupy an important place among the organization's areas of activity. Azerbaijan is not only a participating party on this platform, but also has become a strategic partner of the continent with its regional initiatives, stabilizing role, and energy resources," the analyst explained.

Garayev emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev's participation in Copenhagen was not limited to a speech at the event.

"Within the framework of the summit, the head of state held a number of important bilateral and multilateral meetings. An important feature of these meetings is that they were initiated by the other side. This is an indicator of Ilham Aliyev's international influence and Azerbaijan's growing diplomatic weight. This fact should not be evaluated only within the framework of diplomatic etiquette and protocol, but also as a clear indicator of Azerbaijan's increasingly strengthened position in the system of international relations, and President Ilham Aliyev's growing influence on global political platforms.

The fact that the meetings were initiated by the other side is primarily an indicator of Ilham Aliyev's perception as a reliable and strong leader on a continental scale. Especially in a place like Europe, which is sensitive to balances and values ​​in diplomacy, requesting a meeting with the leader of a country indicates that his political weight, leadership qualities and role in the region are recognized," he mentioned.

Garayev pointed out that Azerbaijan is a key geopolitical player in the region and under Ilham Aliyev's leadership, the country has emerged as a reliable partner in the fields of energy, security and transport.

"European countries, especially in terms of energy and alternative routes, understand the geostrategic importance of Azerbaijan, and therefore are trying to deepen political dialogue with Azerbaijan. The statement made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to journalists is of particular interest. He said that we are facing many difficulties in the energy sector, while you have rich resources and are ready for cooperation, and your leadership is also stable. Azerbaijan is truly a gold reserve for Europe.

The fact that the initiator of the meetings is the other side is a clear proof of the respect, trust and positive attitude shown to our country and its leadership. This cannot be explained only by political interests; it is also a result of the image formed by Azerbaijan in the international arena. President Ilham Aliyev has acted as the author and executor of many global initiatives in recent years. This has also given him political weight and credibility in the global arena.

The fact that Azerbaijan acts as the main guarantor of stability in the South Caucasus and puts forward peace initiatives in the region is also one of the factors increasing Ilham Aliyev's authority. Holding high-level meetings in a city like Copenhagen not only increases authority, but is also an indicator of the effectiveness of diplomatic activity. Such meetings also confirm the flexibility of Azerbaijani diplomacy and its active participation in international platforms," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel