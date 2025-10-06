Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Egypt’s Khaled El-Enany elected UNESCO’s director-general

Politics Materials 6 October 2025 20:57 (UTC +04:00)
Egypt’s Khaled El-Enany elected UNESCO’s director-general
Photo: Khaled El-Enany / X

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Khaled El-Enany of Egypt was elected Director-General of UNESCO, receiving 55 votes out of 57, Trend reports.

He will serve a four-year term from 2025 to 2029, replacing outgoing chief Audrey Azoulay of France.

His rival, Firmin Matoko of the Republic of the Congo, a veteran UNESCO official, received two votes.

El-Enany's name will be put forward for approval to UNESCO's 194 members in November.

His candidacy was supported by the African Union, the Arab League, and several countries, including France, Spain, Türkiye, Gabon, Germany, and Brazil.

An Egyptologist and politician, Khaled El-Enany served as Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities from December 29, 2019, to August 13, 2022.

According to UNESCO’s rules, the Director-General is appointed for an initial four-year term, which may be renewed once. The Executive Board considers all nominations and submits its recommendation to the General Conference for final approval.

Latest

Latest

Read more