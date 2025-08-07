Participants of VI Diaspora Youth Summer Camp visit Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Participants in the VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth were taken on an excursion to Shusha, where they visited a number of important historical and cultural monuments, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The youth visited Jydyr Duzu plain, provided detailed information about the geographical location of the city of Shusha, and about the history of Jydyr Duzyu. Then they visited the Yukhari Govhar-agha mosque, monuments to prominent figures of Azerbaijan shot by Armenians, the Ganja Gates of the Shusha fortress, the Isa Bulaga spring, the Natavan House Museum, and the Hangizi spring. The history of these monuments, their architectural features, as well as the destruction they suffered during the occupation period, were described in detail.

The Shusha fortress aroused particular interest among young people. The participants of the tour were informed in detail about the measures taken to preserve the fortress walls, and also talked about the role that the fortress played in protecting the city in various historical periods.

The VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth is being held from August 3 through 9, jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The summer camp is attended by 128 young people from 61 countries around the world. Previous similar events were held in Shaki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan, and Lachin, with a total of more than 700 young people from over 60 countries participating.