Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final of World Championships in Zagreb

Society Materials 19 September 2025 23:39 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The World Wrestling Championships continue in the Croatian capital Zagreb, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Greco-Roman wrestling competitions started in three more weight categories.

Azerbaijan's Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) defeated Algeria's Abdelkarim Fergata (8-0), but lost 4-8 to Uzbekistan's Alisher Ganiyev in the quarterfinals. The Azerbaijani wrestler, who sustained a serious injury in the bout, withdrew from the competition.

In the 1/8 finals, Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) defeated Algerian Abdelmalek Merabet (6:0), and in the 1/4 finals, he defeated South Korean wrestler Younghoon Noh (8:3). The Azerbaijani athlete left no chance for Uzbekistan's Abdulla Aliyev in the semifinals, 5-0. Ulvu Ganizade, reaching his third World Championship final, will face France's Ibrahim Ghanem in the final.

Murad Akhmadiyev defeated Nikoloz Kakhelashvili (Italy) 4-1 in his debut, and then defeated Olympic medalist Uzur Chuzupbekov (Kyrgyzstan) 5-1 in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, the Azerbaijani wrestler faced Armenian Olympic champion, four-time world champion, and seven-time European champion Artur Aleksanyan. Murad Akhmadiyev, who defeated the Armenian athlete, advanced to the semifinals. Akhmadiyev lost to Russian Artur Sargsyan on the first point (1:1) and will compete for the bronze medal tomorrow.

