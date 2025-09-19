Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final of World Championships in Zagreb

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The World Wrestling Championships continue in the Croatian capital Zagreb, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Greco-Roman wrestling competitions started in three more weight categories.

Azerbaijan's Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) defeated Algeria's Abdelkarim Fergata (8-0), but lost 4-8 to Uzbekistan's Alisher Ganiyev in the quarterfinals. The Azerbaijani wrestler, who sustained a serious injury in the bout, withdrew from the competition.

In the 1/8 finals, Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) defeated Algerian Abdelmalek Merabet (6:0), and in the 1/4 finals, he defeated South Korean wrestler Younghoon Noh (8:3). The Azerbaijani athlete left no chance for Uzbekistan's Abdulla Aliyev in the semifinals, 5-0. Ulvu Ganizade, reaching his third World Championship final, will face France's Ibrahim Ghanem in the final.

Murad Akhmadiyev defeated Nikoloz Kakhelashvili (Italy) 4-1 in his debut, and then defeated Olympic medalist Uzur Chuzupbekov (Kyrgyzstan) 5-1 in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, the Azerbaijani wrestler faced Armenian Olympic champion, four-time world champion, and seven-time European champion Artur Aleksanyan. Murad Akhmadiyev, who defeated the Armenian athlete, advanced to the semifinals. Akhmadiyev lost to Russian Artur Sargsyan on the first point (1:1) and will compete for the bronze medal tomorrow.