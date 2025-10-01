Azerbaijan rolling up its sleeves to adapt agriculture to changing climate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan is strengthening adaptation of agriculture to climate change, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova told media on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

According to her, climate change adaptation in agriculture is a priority, as the impacts of drought and changing weather conditions directly affect food security and employment in the agricultural sector.

She pointed out that Azerbaijan is rolling out the red carpet for modern irrigation methods, urging farmers to embrace technologies that cut water loss to a bare minimum and boost farming efficiency to new heights.

"The introduction of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, also plays a key role, enabling farmers to predict crop risks, adapt to climate change, and increase farm productivity," the official explained.

Gadimova underscored that governmental entities are synergizing with global stakeholders and establishing frameworks for the exchange of best practices while formulating adaptive strategies.



She highlighted that the dialogues at the Baku Climate Action Week integrate not only agronomy but also mobility and other pivotal sectors impacted by climate dynamics.

