Azerbaijan and Israel forge stronger ties in healthcare collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a meeting with Ronen Krausz, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to our country, Trend reports.

"During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of healthcare between Azerbaijan and Israel were discussed. The parties emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects in the field of medical science, introducing innovative technologies, training personnel, and digitizing the healthcare system.

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev, noting that the advanced experience used in Israel's healthcare system is of interest to our country, stressed the importance of expanding the exchange of experience in this area. It was noted that there are broad opportunities for the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in areas such as medical education, hospital management, telemedicine, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and medical tourism, as well as the expansion of direct ties between leading medical centers and research institutes in the two countries.

In turn, Ambassador Ronen Krausz emphasized that friendly and partnership relations between Israel and Azerbaijan are developing in an upward trend, and cooperation in the field of healthcare is an important component of these relations.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest,'' the information notes.