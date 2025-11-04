Azerbaijan airs upcoming construction, restoration, reconstruction costs in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. As many as 2.12 billion manat ($1.25 billion) of core expenditures will be spent by budget-funded and aid-receiving organizations on construction, restoration, reconstruction, major repairs, and various types of capital purchases from the 2026 state budget.

The data obtained by Trend from the draft law “On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2026”, discussed today at the meeting of the Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship shows that in the 2026 state budget, 450 million manat ($265 million) is earmarked for the financing of the reconstruction project of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery.