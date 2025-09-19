Bulgaria, Sweden pledge closer EU collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Elena Shekerletova received the copies of credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to Bulgaria, H.E. Mr. Pontus Melander, Trend reports.

As the main priority of his work in Bulgaria, Ambassador Melander identified the further deepening of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest, including trade and economic cooperation, scientific and technical partnership, and tourism.

Both sides reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and its right to self-defense against Russian aggression. They also expressed readiness to strengthen political dialogue on current issues on the international and European agenda. During the talks, security in the Black Sea region, EU enlargement policy, and climate change were discussed.

Deputy Minister Shekerletova expressed confidence that relations between Bulgaria and Sweden will continue their upward trajectory and wished Ambassador Melander success in his work.