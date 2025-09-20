North Macedonia, U.S. advance partnership on Western Balkans challenges (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. As part of his working visit to Washington, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Timčo Mučunski, held separate meetings with Congressmen Robert Aderholt, Claudia Tenney, and Daniel Webster, Trend reports.

The meetings focused on bilateral relations between the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States, NATO alliance matters, the modernization of the Army, as well as North Macedonia’s perspective on developments in the Western Balkans and the European integration process.

Special emphasis was placed on advancing parliamentary cooperation, the rule of law, the fight against corruption, and the development of democracy, as well as on shared security and hybrid challenges.

In this context, continued support from the United States for the country’s reform processes was also highlighted.