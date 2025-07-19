Kazakhstan’s industry expands amid manufacturing slowdowns
Kazakhstan's industrial production rose by 6.5 percent in the first half of 2025, driven by the mining sector, especially oil output. Manufacturing growth slowed to 5.5 percent, with declines expected if the trend continues.
