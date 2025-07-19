Tajikistan’s Khatlon increases cement, fabric, and plasterboard exports
Khatlon region of Tajikistan exported $82.3 million worth of goods in H1 2025, including 31,100 tons of cement, 1,038 tons of fabric, and 57.5 tons of plasterboard. Agricultural exports totaled 37,906 tons, with the majority cleared through customs points outside the region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy