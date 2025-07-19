Tajikistan’s Khatlon increases cement, fabric, and plasterboard exports

Khatlon region of Tajikistan exported $82.3 million worth of goods in H1 2025, including 31,100 tons of cement, 1,038 tons of fabric, and 57.5 tons of plasterboard. Agricultural exports totaled 37,906 tons, with the majority cleared through customs points outside the region.

