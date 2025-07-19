Iran's Mercantile Exchange announces its weekly sale indicators
IME sold 2.15 million tons of goods worth 439 trillion rials (about $760 million) from July 12–17. This included 562,000 tons (201 trillion rials / $347 million) in industry and 157,000 tons (77.8 trillion rials / $134 million) in petroleum. Open auction, export, and sub-market sales totaled 1.45 million tons
