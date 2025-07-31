Uzbekistan moves toward energy efficiency with new Tashkent power plant
Uzbekistan is making strides toward energy efficiency with the construction of a new 100 MW gas-piston power plant in Tashkent. Once operational, the facility will supply electricity and heat to hundreds of thousands of homes while significantly cutting natural gas use.
