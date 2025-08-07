Azerbaijan's industrial zones shine with automobile production surge in 1H2025
Since 2018 through mid-2025, Azerbaijan’s industrial zones produced cars worth 518 million manat ($305 million). In the first half of 2025, Hajigabul and Neftchala zones made 3,093 cars worth 75.6 million manat ($44.3 million). Production grew about 80% compared to the same period in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy