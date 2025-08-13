Iran's product imports from Turkmenistan take nosedive

Iran’s imports from Turkmenistan dropped 59.4 percent in value and 56.7 percent in weight over the first four months of the current Iranian year. Iran imported $2.47 million worth of goods, totaling 1,840 tons, compared to $6.1 million and 4,260 tons last year.

