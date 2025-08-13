Iran's product imports from Turkmenistan take nosedive
Iran’s imports from Turkmenistan dropped 59.4 percent in value and 56.7 percent in weight over the first four months of the current Iranian year. Iran imported $2.47 million worth of goods, totaling 1,840 tons, compared to $6.1 million and 4,260 tons last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy