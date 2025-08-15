Kyrgyzstan reports steady consumer price growth across all regions

Consumer prices in Kyrgyzstan climbed 4.7 percent in the first seven months of 2025, driven largely by sharp increases in fresh produce, meat, and non-alcoholic beverages, Trend reports. While some items such as eggs and milk saw price declines, all regions experienced overall inflation, with Talas and Osh reporting the highest growth.

