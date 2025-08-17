Iran spills beans on cash flow from its freshly minted plant
Iran’s new NGL-3100 plant will generate $700 million annually, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said. Built for $1.6 billion, it extinguished eight flares and prevents gas waste. The plant produces 1,050 tons of C2+ products and 850,000 barrels of gas condensate daily.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy