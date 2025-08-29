QazaqGaz strengthens leadership with new board chairman

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 29. Alibek Zhamauov has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.



The Chairman of the Board of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, Nurlan Zhakupov, introduced the new head to the team of the national company. Previously, Zhamauov held the position of Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



“Nurlan Zhakupov thanked Sanzhar Zharkeshov for his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's gas industry and wished him success in his new position,” the information notes.



Alibek Zhamauov was born in 1981 in Atyrau. He graduated from Suleyman Demirel University and the Kazakh National Technical University named after K. Satpayev. He began his career in 2005 as a junior advisor at Agip Kazakhstan Caspian Operating Company.

QazaqGaz is Kazakhstan's national gas company, serving as the primary entity for the country's gas industry. Established as KazTransGas in 2000, it was rebranded to QazaqGaz in December 2021 by a government decree. The company operates under the ownership of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC, which holds 100 percent of its shares.