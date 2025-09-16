Azerbaijan sees uptick in electricity exports to Iran in 7M2025
During the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported a total of 738 million kWh of electricity worth $42 million to Russia, Georgia, Iran, and Türkiye, while imports from Russia, Georgia, and Iran reached about 92 million kWh valued at $4 million.
