Azerbaijan sees uptick in electricity exports to Iran in 7M2025

During the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported a total of 738 million kWh of electricity worth $42 million to Russia, Georgia, Iran, and Türkiye, while imports from Russia, Georgia, and Iran reached about 92 million kWh valued at $4 million.

