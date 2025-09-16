Iran’s agricultural lending reaches new heights

Iranian banks lent 1.27 quadrillion rials ($2.19 billion) to agriculture, up 27.8% from 992 trillion rials ($1.71 billion) last year. Of this, 940 trillion rials ($1.63 billion) went to working capital. Loans of 237 trillion rials ($410 million) supported new enterprises and 50.5 trillion rials ($87.3 million) went to sector development.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register