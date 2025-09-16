Iran pulls lid over non-oil exports to Kazakhstan

Iran’s non-oil exports to Kazakhstan hit 146,000 tons worth $96 million in early 2025, rising 1.1% in value but dropping 30% in weight. Main exports include agricultural and petrochemical products. Total trade fell 8.7% in value to $109 million and 30.6% in weight to 183,000 tons.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register