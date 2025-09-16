Iran pulls lid over non-oil exports to Kazakhstan
Iran’s non-oil exports to Kazakhstan hit 146,000 tons worth $96 million in early 2025, rising 1.1% in value but dropping 30% in weight. Main exports include agricultural and petrochemical products. Total trade fell 8.7% in value to $109 million and 30.6% in weight to 183,000 tons.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy