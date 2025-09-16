Iran reports growth of debts to local banks and financial institutions
Iran’s public and private sector debts to banks, excluding the Central Bank, rose 32 percent to 106 quadrillion rials ($183 billion) by June 21, 2025. At the end of the third month last year, debts stood at 80.1 quadrillion rials ($139 billion). Total assets and debts of banks reached 230 quadrillion rials ($400 billion), up 44.7 percent year-on-year.
