President Tokayev joins opening of Koschi gas project, marking key milestone

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 16. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined the opening ceremony for gas supply in the city of Kosh via videocall, Trend reports via Akorda.

The first start-up complex of the city’s gasification was officially launched at the gas regulation facility. The project will transport 32,800 cubic meters of natural gas per hour through 409 kilometers of main pipelines. The total cost of the project amounted to $21 million.

Koschi was designated as a city of regional significance by a presidential decree issued by President Tokayev on July 27, 2021.

Kazakhstan is actively pursuing a national gasification plan to extend natural gas access to its central and northern regions. The Koschi project is a key component of this broader initiative, which aims to improve living standards, enhance environmental conditions by transitioning away from coal, and promote economic development.