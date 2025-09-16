Kazakhstan secures global backing for ambitious Trans-Caspian Corridor project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 16. The meeting of the Coordination Council for Interaction with International Financial Organizations (IFOs) was held under the chairmanship of Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, to discuss issues related to financing large infrastructure projects under state guarantees, Trend reports.

The participants focused on attracting resources from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). Particular attention was given to the construction of the Beineu-Saksaulsky road, which will form part of the Trans-Caspian international transport route.

On the instructions of President Tokayev, a new 765-kilometer road, including the Beineu-Saksaulsky and Bozoi-Shalkar sections, is scheduled to begin construction soon. The EBRD and IBRD confirmed their support by sending mandate letters of intent to allocate over $1.4 million.

The meeting also discussed the Transforming Rail and Connectivity in Kazakhstan project, jointly with the IBRD and AIIB, aimed at developing the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor, as well as cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank on building infrastructure in special economic and industrial zones. The Ministry of Industry and Construction forecasts that providing this infrastructure could increase the GVA of the manufacturing industry by 6.1 percent by 2030.

Officials noted that the implementation of these projects will strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as an international transit corridor while enhancing economic attractiveness and business development.