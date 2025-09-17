Azerbaijan spills beans on its top partners for export volume in 8M2025
From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan exported $7.97 billion to Italy, $2.29 billion to Türkiye, and over $800 million each to Russia, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria. Exports to Italy rose by $1.34 billion, while Türkiye and the Czech Republic fell by $376.3 million and $85.4 million. Russia and Bulgaria increased imports by $51.3 million and $136.5 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy