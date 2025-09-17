Azerbaijan spills beans on its top partners for export volume in 8M2025

From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan exported $7.97 billion to Italy, $2.29 billion to Türkiye, and over $800 million each to Russia, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria. Exports to Italy rose by $1.34 billion, while Türkiye and the Czech Republic fell by $376.3 million and $85.4 million. Russia and Bulgaria increased imports by $51.3 million and $136.5 million.

