China's Cheng Tian Runkang sets sights on hemp projects in Kazakhstan
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and China’s Cheng Tian Runkang Pharmaceutical discussed a project to cultivate and process industrial hemp in Kazakhstan for medical, dietary, and textile uses. The initiative aligns with Kazakhstan’s investment priorities, with government support promised.
