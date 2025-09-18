Georgia and China finalize updates to free trade agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The governments of Georgia and the People’s Republic of China have concluded negotiations on amendments to their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed on May 13, 2017, Trend reports.

The Georgian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Gennady Arveladze, while the Chinese side was headed by Han Chantian, Deputy Director of the Department for WTO Affairs at China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The updated agreement modernizes provisions in areas including e-commerce, technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and investment promotion.

During the talks, both sides agreed on the main text of the amendments. Discussions also addressed Georgian access to the Chinese market for honey and poultry products, with Georgia expecting positive developments soon.

“China is a key economic partner for Georgia. The Free Trade Agreement has elevated trade relations, increased turnover, stimulated investment, and supported growth in tourism and civil aviation. It provides Georgian producers with preferential access to the Chinese market,” said Deputy Minister Arveladze.

The parties agreed that the protocol on the amendments will be signed in the first quarter of next year.