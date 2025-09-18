Georgia's abundant water resources key to national dev't - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Georgian Energy Day was marked with a ceremony at the iconic Inguri Hydropower Plant, attended by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvri­vishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, government officials, parliament members, and representatives from both public and private energy sectors, Trend reports.

Minister Kvri­vishvili praised energy workers for their contributions to Georgia’s power sector, highlighting the symbolic choice of the Inguri HPP - a national landmark and a cornerstone of the country’s electricity system.

“Inguri HPP is one of the most complex and important engineering projects ever built in Georgia. Hydropower drives our economy, and Inguri is at the heart of it,” Kvri­vishvili said.

The minister emphasized that Georgia’s energy independence, established over the past three decades, is closely linked to its economic sovereignty and strategic partnerships with neighboring countries. She noted that despite external challenges, Georgia has successfully pursued a sovereign economic and energy policy.

Kvri­vishvili also stressed the country’s abundant water resources and the strategic importance of hydropower for national development. “Our ministry, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, will fully support every project and investor that aligns with Georgia’s interests on the path to energy independence and security,” she added.

The celebration concluded with the recognition of outstanding energy sector professionals. This year, 16 employees received certificates and symbolic gifts for their contributions. “Those honored today embody the wealth and strength of Georgia,” Kvri­vishvili remarked.