Deloitte exhibits next macroeconomic report on Azerbaijan's business avenues

Economy Materials 18 September 2025 20:19 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The ninth edition of Deloitte's macroeconomic report "Business Prospects in Azerbaijan" has been presented to the public, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This edition, along with the big picture macroeconomic indicators, also throws in a quick snapshot of the financial sector.

CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov, who attended the event as a special guest at the invitation of Deloitte Azerbaijan, shared his views on the macroeconomic landscape in the country and the growth of the financial sector, while also fielding questions from participants hailing from the real sector.

The event facilitated a plethora of avenues for engaging in discourse regarding the multifaceted challenges and potential trajectories encountered by the sector.

