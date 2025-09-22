Hungary multiplies investments into Azerbaijani economy for 6M2025
Hungary’s FDI in Azerbaijan reached $166.2 million in the first half of 2025, rising by 80.2% compared to the same period in 2024. Its share of total FDI grew from 3.1% to 5.2%. As a result, Hungary became the 7th largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan.
