GIZ praises WTO reforms to speed up trade through Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Turkmenistan can enhance trade efficiency and regional connectivity by aligning with the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), particularly Article 7.8 on expedited shipments, a source from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH told Trend.

"Turkmenistan took a significant step toward global trade integration by obtaining WTO observer status in July 2020, followed by the formal launch of its accession process in November 2021. While Turkmenistan is not yet a member of the World Trade Organization and has not acceded to the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), aligning with the TFA’s provisions, particularly Article 7.8 on expedited shipments, represents an opportunity within the broader modernization of its trade procedures," the source said.

The source highlighted that Article 7.8 focuses on creating clear and predictable procedures for expedited shipments, especially those handled by express carriers.

"These include allowing electronic pre-arrival submission of shipment data, creating dedicated clearance channels for low-value consignments, applying risk-based controls, and committing to release goods within specific timeframes. For Turkmenistan, implementing such procedures would mark a shift toward more service-oriented, efficient, and transparent customs operations," the GIZ representative added.

The insider claimed that streamlined clearance processes will facilitate the expansion of online shopping and help SMEs get access to international markets.

"Predictable and streamlined processes would also make Turkmenistan more attractive to international logistics providers and investors, enhancing its role as a potential regional transit hub. Moreover, improving clearance efficiency at air and maritime ports would strengthen the country's trade infrastructure and support its economic diversification efforts," the source emphasized.

The source noted that through the Trade Facilitation in Central Asia (TFCA) project, implemented by GIZ and commissioned by the German government (BMZ), they are conducting online consultations specifically focused on expedited shipments.

"These consultations aim to better understand local needs and design practical interventions. TFCA can also offer Turkmenistan access to regional best practices and tested digital solutions, including those implemented successfully in neighboring countries, particularly in areas like risk management and pre-arrival processing," the source said.

The source concluded that though technical in nature, aligning with Article 7.8 would send a strong signal that Turkmenistan is committed to modern, rules-based trade practices and would improve the country’s connectivity, lower transaction costs, and make trade faster and more reliable.