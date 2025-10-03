Personal remittances from Azerbaijan to Portugal see sharp increase in 6M2025
Personal remittances from Azerbaijan to Portugal rose sharply to around $790,000 in the first half of the year, marking a 53% increase from last year. Overall, total outbound remittances from Azerbaijan fell slightly to about $238 million, while inflows to the country dropped to roughly $534 million.
