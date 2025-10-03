Velocity of Azerbaijani manat declines in Sep. 2025

The circulation speed of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, has fallen to 3.4 points, showing a slight decline from both last month and the same period last year. Over the past two decades, the manat’s velocity has fluctuated widely, with historical highs around 16 points and lows near 3 points.

