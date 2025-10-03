Velocity of Azerbaijani manat declines in Sep. 2025
The circulation speed of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, has fallen to 3.4 points, showing a slight decline from both last month and the same period last year. Over the past two decades, the manat’s velocity has fluctuated widely, with historical highs around 16 points and lows near 3 points.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy