Azerbaijan spills beans on volume of money supply in manat
As of September 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's broad money supply (M3) reached 47.767 billion manat ($28.16 billion), up 0.2 percent from the previous month. The manat money supply (M2) increased by 0.4 percent to 36.806 billion manat ($21.7 billion). Meanwhile, cash outside banks (M0) rose by 1 percent to 16.829 billion manat ($9.9 billion).
