Recado Group spotlights Kazakh engineers using AI to optimize oil production

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key tools for extending the profitability of mature oil fields, Timur Malybayev, a project engineer at Recado Group, told Trend on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2025 forum.

According to him, in Kazakhstan, most wells are run with sucker rod pumps, but their operation often leaves much to be desired.

"The operator simply installs the pump without optimization logic. We implement a system of controllers and sensors that collect data from the equipment and transmit it to a digital platform. It analyzes the data and suggests how to adjust the operation to increase production," Malybayev explained.

The company's solutions are already being used at more than 4,000 wells, including the Karazhanbas and Mangistaumunaigaz fields, and are also undergoing pilot testing in Midland, U.S.

Malybayev noted that joining the Digital Bridge opens the door for the company to dip its toes into new markets, including countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

"Few people know that pumps can be significantly optimized using digital solutions. Such technologies can not only improve efficiency but also extend the life of mature fields," the engineer emphasized.

To note, the Digital Bridge Forum 2025, which commenced on Thursday, October 2, sought to illuminate Kazakhstan's expanding influence in the realm of digital innovation, concurrently establishing itself as a nexus for artificial intelligence (AI) and avant-garde technologies.

