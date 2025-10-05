Azerbaijan sheds light on top insurance companies by collection volume in 8M2025

Azerbaijan’s insurance companies collected 1.05 billion manat ($620 million) in premiums from January to August 2025, a 12.9% increase from the same period in 2024. PASHA Life led with 481.5 million manat ($283 million), followed by PASHA Insurance with 247.9 million manat ($145.8 million). Ateshgah Life ranked third, collecting 73.1 million manat ($43 million).

