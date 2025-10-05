Azerbaijan sheds light on top insurance companies by collection volume in 8M2025
Azerbaijan’s insurance companies collected 1.05 billion manat ($620 million) in premiums from January to August 2025, a 12.9% increase from the same period in 2024. PASHA Life led with 481.5 million manat ($283 million), followed by PASHA Insurance with 247.9 million manat ($145.8 million). Ateshgah Life ranked third, collecting 73.1 million manat ($43 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy