AICA partners with Astana Hub to initiate innovative joint ventures - CEO

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4.​ The Central Asian Association for Artificial Intelligence (AICA) is planning to launch joint initiatives with Astana Hub, AICA CEO Behzod Ismoilov told Trend on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2025 forum.

Ismoilov indicated that the consortium is currently strategizing synergistic initiatives with Astana Hub and anticipates preliminary outcomes by year-end.



He observed that the digital transformation landscape in Central Asian nations is advancing at an accelerated pace.



"Certain nations have achieved significant advancements, whereas others are in the process of bridging the developmental gap." However, the trajectory of digital transformation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace in every nation throughout the region," Ismailov stated.



He underscored that AICA's core competency is predominantly aligned with educational initiatives.



"We recognize that advancements in AI technologies are accelerating at an unprecedented pace, necessitating the cultivation of a new cohort poised to serve as a transformative force in this evolution," he elaborated.

Ismailov also announced that a memorandum of understanding between AICA and the TechnoWomen association is expected to be signed during the forum, marking a step toward new collaborative projects in the region.

To note, the Digital Bridge Forum 2025, which commenced on Thursday, October 2, sought to illuminate Kazakhstan's expanding influence in the realm of digital innovation, concurrently establishing itself as a nexus for artificial intelligence (AI) and avant-garde technologies.

The Central Asian Artificial Intelligence Association (AICA) is an international platform established to promote AI advancement, facilitate cross-border collaboration, and stimulate innovation in the Central Asian region by supporting professionals and entrepreneurs, thereby creating an innovative ecosystem among countries such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. AICA seeks to establish Central Asia as a global contender in artificial intelligence by implementing initiatives such as the AICA AI Ambassador program for youth, the AICA Awards for entrepreneurs, and collaborative projects aimed at integrating AI into many areas of the economy and public administration.

