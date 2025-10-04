Kazakhstan’s latest supercomputer poised to accelerate AI innovation - Kazakhtelecom

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4.​ Kazakhstan is preparing for a new stage of digital development as Kazakhtelecom becomes one of the first companies in Central Asia to deploy a supercomputer for artificial intelligence (AI) advancement, Zhandos Baidauletov, Head of the Sales Center for the company's Digital Business Division told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2025 forum, Baidauletov noted that the new computing cluster, built on NVIDIA H200 GPU servers, will be fully operational in October.

"We conducted monitoring and confirmed that the demand for computing power in Kazakhstan is immense, from startups to the banking, scientific, and educational sectors. AI development is impossible without this infrastructure," Baydauletov said.

The official emphasized that the supercomputer will form the foundation of the national AI infrastructure, developed by Kazakhtelecom under the directives of the head of state.

"These resources will enable the deployment and training of language, speech, and video models, giving a significant boost to digitalization in banking, transport, utilities, and other industries," he added.

Baidauletov also pointed out that the company is all in when it comes to backing startups, rolling out the red carpet with access to the resources they need to test the waters and put AI solutions into action.

"We are confident that this will simplify life for Kazakh citizens, from automating services to speeding up access to information," he said.

To note, the Digital Bridge Forum 2025, which commenced on Thursday, October 2, sought to illuminate Kazakhstan's expanding influence in the realm of digital innovation, concurrently establishing itself as a nexus for artificial intelligence (AI) and avant-garde technologies.

